Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Philadelphia Navy Yard

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill in South Philadelphia.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday near 2101 Constitution Avenue inside the Navy Yard.

The USCG tells Action News that they have pollution responders en route to investigate.

Video from Chopper 6 showed what appears to be an oil sheen on the water. Police and fire vehicles were near the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said about 100 gallons of oil spilled and some did leak into the waterway.

The leak has been declared contained and under control.

It is not clear how the leak occurred.