55 tons of oily debris collected from Delaware beaches

One week after the first blobs of oil were found on Broadkill Beach on the Delaware Bay, the effort to clean an 11-mile stretch of Delaware’s coastline continues. So far, that effort has collected about 55 tons of oily debris from Fowler Beach north of Broadkill, down to Fenwick Island at the southern Delaware border.

“The job of removing oil from our beaches is challenging and labor-intensive, but we’re making progress,” said Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Our teams are getting more and more of it off our beaches every day.”

The state is working with the U.S. Coast Guard in both the cleanup and the effort to identify the source of the oil, which has not yet been found.

“Our crews and technology are yielding positive results,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, federal incident commander. “We’re seeing a lot of this pollutant coming off of our beaches by the ton, and that feels like a high level of productivity, but we’re not letting up. These communities need their beaches back.”