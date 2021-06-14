Delco gasoline spill could take ‘weeks, maybe longer’ to clean up

Delaware County officials want to know why emergency services didn’t learn of a gas spill in Brookhaven until eight hours after it took place.

Tim Boyce, director of emergency services in Delco, said an estimated 4,700 gallons of fuel leaked into a local tributary, killing some aquatic life and amphibians. Officials were able to stop the leak before it reached Chester Creek.

“Gasoline, especially in quantities in the thousands of gallons, is catastrophic for a community,” said Boyce. “The ground will absorb the product, it will stay in the ground. We’ll have to remove soil to take it [out].”