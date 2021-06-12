Delco closes Aston mass vaccination site in a shift to smaller pop-up sites

Delaware County has now closed one of its “heavy-hitter” vaccine sites, the Aston Community Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“We are going through the process of shutting down some of our brick-and-mortar sites and moving more towards a pop-up model,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of the County Council.

Driving the shift, in part, is a decrease in visitors and a desire by the county to reach those without easy means of transportation.

“We’re not seeing the large throughput anymore at those sites,” Taylor said.

By administering more than 69,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to roughly 40,000 people, officials say, the Aston clinic was responsible for vaccinating nearly 10% of the county. The site opened on Jan. 20, and since then volunteers and staff worked a combined 26,000 hours.

With the help of volunteers from the Citizens Corps of Delaware County and the American Red Cross, as well as nurses and nursing students from several local universities, the high-octane site was able to sustain itself for six months — delivering up to 1,200 doses a day at its peak.

“It was just really a great site to be at, and the people there were always ready and willing and excited to be there and to serve their community. And it’s just another example of Delco showing up to help their neighbors,” Taylor said.