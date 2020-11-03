Delaware oil spill cleanup inches closer to completion; source remains unknown

Cleanup crews have collected and disposed of more than 75 tons of oiled debris and tar balls from Delaware’s coastline following an Oct. 19 oil spill. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Monday the cleanup effort is nearing completion.

An estimated 215 gallons, or five barrels, of oil from an unknown source washed ashore at Broadkill Beach two weeks ago. The spill affected about 60 miles of coastline, impacting Beach Plum Island, the Roosevelt Inlet and Lewes, as well as parts of the Maryland coastline.

There have been some sightings of oiled birds, but all were flighted, a DNREC spokesman said Monday.

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said Monday that his department believes the cleanup of oily debris from the beaches is largely complete, but added that “people may continue to see small bits of oil or oily debris coming ashore here and there.”

The Unified Command for the Delaware Bay and Atlantic will determine whether cleanup crews have been successful in their efforts or whether more work is required.