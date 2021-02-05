Shore communities in New Jersey have recovered from the moderate flooding caused by the nor’easter that swept into the region earlier this week. While inland areas saw snow, coastal areas mostly experienced rain.

Atlantic City received 1.5 inches of rain during the nor’easter, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, N.J. Communities across the coast received between an inch and a inch and a half on average.

Ray Kruzdlo, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office, said a number of their gauges along the coast reported moderate flooding, which is typical of storms that linger like this week’s.