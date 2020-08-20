Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia officials announced plans to resume limited indoor dining in the coming weeks –– news met with cheers by hard-hit restaurant and bar owners but met with skepticism from service industry employees.

Limited indoor dining has already begun elsewhere in Pennsylvania. City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that restaurants would be able to begin restricted indoor seating immediately after Labor Day, on Sept. 8, to avoid holiday crowds.

“We have made progress,” Farley said Thursday, of case totals in the city. “In hopes we have continued progress over the next two weeks, we will allow more activities that are permitted by the Commonwealth to resume.”

Bar service will remain off limits while dining will be limited to no more than four diners per table. Restaurants would be limited to no more than 25% capacity indoors, while an existing limit on gatherings of more than 25 persons in commercial buildings remains in effect. Alcohol will only be allowed for on-premises consumption with a meal, with last call fixed at 11 p.m.

Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart or have impermeable barriers separating patrons. Barriers will also be required in restaurant kitchens, at cash registers, host stands, and certain food pick-up areas.

Servers, meanwhile, will be required to wear masks and face shields, with employees screened for COVID-19 symptoms before every shift.

“The servers are the most at risk,” Farley said. “We will do this reopening very carefully.”

Limited indoor operations of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and performing arts venues will also resume. Mayor Jim Kenney pleaded with owners and residents to follow the new rules.

“I hope this change on Sept. 8 marks a turning point and everyone follows the restrictions,” he said. “I urge restaurant owners, employees, and patrons, let’s not push the envelope.”