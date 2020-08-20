Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly to resume indoor dining in Sept. with restrictions

Updated: 2:28 p.m.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 791 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149. The state reported 15 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 7,538.

Philadelphia on Thursday reported 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 32,674. The city reported no new fatalities, and the death toll stood at 1,735 people.

Indoor dining to resume in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants may resume indoor dining on Sept. 8 — with several restrictions, city officials announced Thursday.

Restaurants will only be able to serve 25% of their seating capacity.

Tables must be at least six feet apart and have four or fewer seats. The hope is to discourage people from eating with others who aren’t part of the same households, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.

Customers don’t have to wear masks while they’re dining, but must have them on when they enter and leave a restaurant.

Servers must wear masks and face shields at all times.

Alcohol will only be served with meals at tables, meaning indoor bar seating will remain off-limits.

“We will be enforcing these regulations as much as we can,” said Farley during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

The city will send inspectors into restaurants — proactively and in response to complaints.

If restaurants don’t comply with the city’s restrictions, they will be fined or shuttered, said Farley.

“We will be quick to close restaurants,” he said.

Movie theaters and performing arts venues will also be allowed to reopen starting Sept. 8 — the day after Labor Day.

Those locations must limit audiences to 25 people, who must all wear masks.

No food or drink can be served.

Farley said the reopening plans will be reversed if the city witnesses an uptick in cases between now and the scheduled reopening date.

“We will do this reopening very carefully,” he said.

The number of positive cases each day is on the decline. The positivity rate is also trending downward. Since July 19, it’s dropped from 5.4% to 4%.

Both metrics informed the city’s decision to resume indoor dining.