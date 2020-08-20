Philly announces drop-off sites for families who need child care this fall

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia will have 31 drop-off sites this fall where families can take young children who need supervision during the day time, the city announced Thursday.

City public schools will be all virtual through at least mid-November, creating a major child care crunch for working families.

The 31 “access centers” — located mostly at recreation centers and libraries — are supposed to be a safety valve for families whose caregivers need to work during the day and who cannot afford child care.

Officials hope these drop-off sites can alleviate some of the burden on those families and give students a safe, supervised space to complete their digital assignments.

“These programs will help low-income families with their internet access and child care needs during digital learning, and reduce the pandemic’s threat to our children’s education and their families’ stability,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.