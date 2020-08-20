City officials investigate COVID-19 outbreak at Northeast Philly church

Nine members of a Northeast Philadelphia church from at least five separate households have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is now investigating the outbreak that occurred at the City Reach Philly Church on Torresdale Avenue in the Tacony neighborhood.

The health department said the first person to test positive started showing symptoms on August 6. Officials believe the number of congregants infected with the virus could be higher than the nine currently known. Contact tracers are working to identify anyone who could have been exposed to the church members who tested positive for the virus.

In-person services at the church have been suspended since August 13.

Anyone who attended City Reach Philly Church in August is being asked to quarantine from others for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.