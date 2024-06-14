The new building will be constructed along Roosevelt Boulevard and is slated for construction in 2025. The creation of a second, smaller new city health center near the Frankford Transportation Center is already underway.

The additional locations will join the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s existing city health centers, which provide primary care, pharmacy services, radiology, behavioral health counseling and social support.

Most people who get care at the centers have low incomes and are uninsured or underinsured, city officials said.

Health Center 10 is the only city-run facility currently serving the northeast region. Sarah Ennis, health department chief of staff, said wait times for new adult patient appointments have reached 12 months, and the wait time for new pediatric appointments is about six months.

“These long wait times force patients to forgo care for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease,” Ennis said, “leading to diminished ability to work, support their families, enjoy quality of life, which sadly leads to shortened lives.”

The new city health center at Friends Hospital is projected to serve about 30,000 people per year.

District 7 City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, the prime sponsor of the zoning legislation, said this type of expanded access to health care services in the area is long overdue in order to close care gaps, reduce wait times and increase the health of the overall community.

“Making sure people have access to seeing a doctor was important, making sure residents are able to fill their prescriptions before walking out of the doctor’s office was extremely important,” Lozada said. “All of the opportunities that will be or could be available in a project like this one are opportunities to create a healthier seventh council district.”