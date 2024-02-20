From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Philadelphia officials announced last year that two new city health centers would open in Northeast Philadelphia, many residents were thrilled. They say this part of the city has become a “health care desert” for affordable and low-cost services.

“I was very excited to think, finally, the city is doing something right,” said community leader Mingchu Pearl Huynh, president and founder of the Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association.

But these two new health centers may not open for another couple years as the projects move through a slow development process. Supporters also fear that opposition against the health centers from some residents could delay or derail plans even more drastically.

Supporters are making a renewed push for the city to move forward with plans and find ways to expedite the process.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people who need more health care. It’s not a small matter,” Huynh said. “It’s been so much work that we’ve spent on this. We don’t want to miss this opportunity.”