Twin crises of flooding and COVID still hamper trash collection in Upper Darby

Molding carpet. Water-logged couches. Rumors of pests. Weeks’ worth of garbage bags piled on top of one another, rotting in the humidity and heat.

This is what some Upper Darby residents say has become an unmanageable local mess of delayed trash collection now stretching into a third week. And even though many recognize the exceptional challenges elected officials are trying to navigate, some say the response has been so mismanaged they want local leaders to resign.

“Trash-wise, it’s a disaster, the whole neighborhood stinks,” said Tina Pasciolla Hamilton, a Drexel Hill resident who works with an addiction recovery organization.

She and others are planning a demonstration ahead of a Township Council meeting Wednesday evening. The aim is to draw attention to what they see as Mayor Barbarann Keffer’s administration mishandling the situation. Hamilton wants Keffer to resign from office, along with her chief administrative officer, Vincent Rongione, and Council President Laura Wentz.

“We have no cooperation within this government,” Hamilton said, faulting the administration for not being more transparent about the scale of the problem it has on its hands.

Upper Darby’s trash issue stems from two separate crises that are exacerbating each other. On Aug. 4, the township was severely flooded by Tropical Storm Isaias. Homes were damaged, roads submerged, debris scattered in alleys and yards. Residents like Jim Burrows, a local business owner, put water-soaked boxes, carpeting, couches, and mattresses out for collection.

“I was putting out furniture that got flooded in my basement,” Burrows said of the days following the flooding.

But not long after, on Aug. 6, Keffer announced an “outbreak in the Sanitation Division” of positive COVID-19 cases. Following state and federal guidance, more than 60 sanitation staffers were told to quarantine for two weeks.

According to Rongione, that step was taken out of an abundance of caution. Just five to 10 of the sanitation workers tested positive, he said, but because of how crews operate on collection routes, officials couldn’t definitively say who had or had not been exposed.

“What really ended up impacting us was the contact tracing,” Rongione said. “It wasn’t so much that there was a massive outbreak and everybody tested positive. It was that when different people are working on different trucks on different days with different crew members, the contact-tracing web becomes sort of crippling to the department.”