This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man who is among those wounded in the weekend mass shooting in West Philadelphia is now facing charges, police announced on Tuesday.

Nine people were shot just after 2 a.m. Sunday during what officials called an illegal block party on North Alden Street in West Philadelphia. Three of those victims did not survive.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Tahir Shoatz. He is being charged with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault and related charges.

Shoatz had been shot in the right shoulder, the left shoulder, the right knee and the abdomen.

More than 100 people were attending the block party when a fight and argument escalated to gunshots.

Altogether nine people, between the ages of 23 and 33 were shot, three of them fatally.

Police say two of the fatally shot victims were brothers.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Akil Jones, 29-year-old Rashie Jones and 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.

“My condolences to the family, particularly the parent who lost two sons,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. “It was not some individual who came up and just randomly started to shoot down the block and shoot nine people. There is an absolute gun battle that goes on, for, though it seems long, it was a short period of time.”