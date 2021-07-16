The city of Philadelphia is improving the rate at which trash is collected by hiring new sanitation workers.

Mayor Jim Kenney says, by hiring 70 additional workers for the streets department, they have been able to draw closer to catching up on collections.

“We’ve been having a hard time hiring … people because they have been getting checks and staying home, and people are a little reticent about coming back to the work environment.”

Kenney adds picking up the trash isn’t an easy job.

“Our sanitation people worked hard throughout the pandemic, every single day. I know people complain, but there’s 30% more trash. All kinds of issues they dealt with. We’re a day behind now, and hope to be back on track by the end of the week.”