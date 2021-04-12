Blake Schwartz, born and raised in Northeast Philly, is a senior engineering major at Temple. He started lifeguarding at Vogt pool in Tacony four years ago.

But last summer, with COVID-19 closing down Philly’s pools, he worked odd construction jobs, collected unemployment, and studied for his classes.

This spring he’s taking his Red Cross recertification exam. And — he’s a bit rusty.

The test is tough. To become a lifeguard in Philly, you must be able to swim 300 yards nonstop, tread water for two minutes using only your legs, and backstroke the width of the pool holding a ten-pound weight on your stomach.

Blake hasn’t hit the water in over a year. He regrets that he spent so much time in the weight room this past year instead of focusing on cardio training.

“I used to be 170 [lbs],” Schwartz exclaimed as his pace in the pool began to slow.

Water safety instructor Margaret “Ms. Peg” Fredlund is administering the exam.

“We might make you do that one again,” she playfully shouted to Schwartz.

At age 61, she said not being able to use the city’s pools for the last year has been a “really physical detriment.” For the last year, Parks and Rec reassigned Ms. Peg to a number of jobs, including enforcing social distancing at parks and packaging food for the city’s free meal distribution sites.

She said she’s been more involved in the lifeguard recruitment process than in other years.

“We’ve become more involved in that aspect, where before, the city would do whatever it is they do every year to get people to come out,” she said. Fredlund put flyers up at Wawas in her Juniata Park neighborhood and reached out to a few local high schools for support finding candidates.

Lifeguard certifications last two years, but many of them expired during COVID with no opportunities available to renew them.

In order to certify the requisite 400-odd lifeguards in just a few months, Philly’s Parks and Rec department last month began certifying outdoors at Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond. New this year, they began heating the pool to 85 degrees and have heat lamps stationed around the perimeter to help swimmers dry off.

Blake Schwartz is recertifying again this year because he says lifeguarding both pays well, and provides him with a sense of responsibility he enjoys.

“When something does happen and you do save somebody, it’s rewarding, just like a firefighter,” he said. “You don’t want to go into the fire, but when you save somebody and you become a hero in your community, it just feels good.”