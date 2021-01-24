Want kids back in school? There’s a PAC for that

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Throughout the pandemic, a group of Philadelphia-area parents has been pushing local schools to reopen for in-person learning.

And now they have a political action committee to raise money and flex their newfound political muscle.

Montgomery County mom Clarice Schillinger founded the Keeping Kids in School PAC last week, an outgrowth of an increasingly popular Facebook page called Parents for In Person Education. The Delaware Valley Journal first reported on the PAC’s formation.

“I kept seeing these questions over and over: How do I run for school board? How do I help candidates run for school board,” Schillinger said.

Sensing a political tremor, the mother of two formed a PAC — quite possibly the first in the country explicitly tied to school reopening.

The PAC’s aim is to endorse and fund school board candidates committed to reopening schools for in-person learning in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Members of this same parent group have already sued unsuccessfully to reopen schools in Montgomery County and protested shutdown decisions.