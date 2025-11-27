From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Souderton Area School Board of Directors accepted resignations from board directors Nicholas Braccio and William Brong at a special action meeting Wednesday.

A crowd, overflowing into the hallway at the district’s administration building, shouted “shame” and booed when minutes later the board proceeded to appoint Brong, whose term was set to expire in December, to take Braccio’s spot.

Speakers in the public comment portion of the meeting leveled assertions of “political gamemanship,” and characterized the meeting, announced Monday, as a “lame-duck power grab,” alleging the Republican-majority board was working to maintain an advantage before four newly-elected members — three Democrats and an Independent — assume office on Monday.

“Three of you were voted out less than a month ago,” said Maureen Kratz, a community member, former district parent and organizer with Right to Know Souderton. “Why do you have any right to have any say in who we put on this district? We didn’t want you on this board … Why are we doing this?”

An overwhelming majority of attendees at the Thanksgiving Eve meeting, some of whom sported aprons and carried oven mitts, asked the board to postpone appointing Braccio’s replacement until after the new board members were sworn in. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 600 people had signed an online petition asking for a delay in the appointment, citing the board’s 30-day window to fill a vacancy.

“This is a perfect example of why change is needed on this board and this community made it very clear that we want change. Every other district in this area follows an open and transparent process for filling vacancies, except ours,” district parent Stephanie Jamison said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Table these resignations and appointments and initiate a public process to fill the vacancy with input from the four duly-elected board members who will be sworn in on Dec. 1. School boards are supposed to be nonpartisan. We all know those days are waiting in the past, but we could take a step today towards a more balanced, nonpartisan board, if only you have the courage to do so.”