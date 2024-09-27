From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Calls for Souderton Area School Board member Bill Formica’s resignation grew louder at a board meeting Thursday night.

Despite community members’ request for a larger venue, more than 50 residents were left standing outside the meeting room at the district’s administrative offices, which had a maximum capacity of 110. School police officers checked IDs of those who entered the auditorium to verify they were residents in the school districts — a move resident John Waldenberger objected to during the meeting and said was in violation of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.

Mary Jo Afflerbach, a parent and employee in the district, was among the dozens who stayed in line even after the meeting started and doors closed.

“I don’t know if they thought we were all going to just go away, but I think they should have moved [the meeting],” she said. “And I think this is a testament to that people are concerned and all feel the same way. Our motto is character counts, and that man’s character is questionable at best. So I feel like he needs to resign.”

In early August, Formica posted on X that Vice President Kamala Harris “blew a lot of dudes” in response to a post discussing Harris’ political achievements.

That post unleashed public outrage and prompted an online petition demanding Formica’s resignation. On Aug. 29, more than 500 people attended the board meeting at Indian Valley Middle School. Community members criticized Formica’s apology letter and rejected his public statement that night, saying the post about Harris reflected a “pattern of bigotry and hatred” on Formica’s now-deleted X profile.

On Thursday night, residents distributed water, snacks and “cricket” clickers to those stranded outside. The cricket sound, said Souderton resident Richard Detwiler, symbolized the “multiple asks [that] have been made of the board to respond to this controversy, and they have all been met with complete silence or crickets.”