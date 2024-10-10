From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A lawsuit filed this week alleges Souderton Area School District violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act by checking photo IDs at two recent board meetings.

Joy Ramsingh, the attorney representing Souderton community members Heather Young and Maureen Kratz, said the photo ID check violates the Sunshine Act’s language stipulating that school board meetings are open to the public.

“They have started checking photo IDs … as a method to just give preferential seating to residents,” Ramsingh said. “However, if you talk to people who are there in the room and with boots on the ground, they are telling a very different story, which is that if you don’t have photo ID, you don’t get in. And the Sunshine Act doesn’t say that the meetings are open to public who have photo ID. It says to the public, period.”

Souderton Area School District did not respond to WHYY News’ requests for comment.

Ramsingh said the district’s solicitor notified her Tuesday night there would be no photo ID check at Wednesday night’s board committee meeting. It’s a decision she applauds, she said.

The lawsuit, filed in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, alleges that the photo ID check was a reaction to increased attendance and focus on school board meetings in the wake of controversy over social media posts made by board member Bill Formica.