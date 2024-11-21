Rose said they “completely deny that any of the actions by these plaintiffs was threatening or aggressive.”

“The school district has their version of what happened,” she said. “We, our plaintiffs, have another version of what happened, but even under the school district version, they engaged in protected speech.”

Rose said there were no criminal charges or police involvement, and the district’s decision to ban the plaintiffs is “a violation of their due process rights.”

“If the government’s going to take away your ability to attend meetings that you have a right to attend and that you have to attend in order to speak at, then they have to provide you with notice and opportunity to be heard,” she said. “They never provided these people with an opportunity to be heard.”

The lawsuit also asks the district to drop photo ID checks at board meetings, and to allow demonstrations on school grounds. It also alleges the district’s actions were unconstitutional when it required Souderton Area For All, a parent advocacy group, to hold their protest against Formica by the roadside ahead of the Aug. 30 school board meeting, while allowing another group supporting the board to form a prayer and song circle by the school’s entrance.

The district said in its Wednesday statement that it asked for meeting attendees to show IDs to ensure parents and residents had seating priority, following the crowded Aug. 30 meeting. It said it did not require identification to attend the meeting.

The district was sued in October over the ID issue and subsequently dropped the ID check.

Rose said the issue goes beyond the three plaintiffs’ case.

“When school districts do things like ban people from school property for expressing disagreement with things that the school board has done, it not only affects the people who are banned, but it really sends a chill to the community and inhibits other people from speaking out,” she said. “And that’s what we’re really concerned about here.”