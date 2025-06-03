From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Monday, a federal judge dismissed a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on behalf of two parents and a former student whom Souderton Area School District had banned from board meetings.

The motion, originally filed in November, sought to block the district’s ban. However, the judge determined the issue was no longer relevant because the district lifted the ban in March.

According to the lawsuit, two parents, Patrick Kitt and Christopher Spigel, and Spigel’s daughter, a former student, verbally confronted school board member Kim Wheeler and her daughter in the parking lot after a tense board meeting on Sept. 26. The plaintiffs, along with other community members, were calling for the resignation of school board member Bill Formica due to a lewd comment he posted on the social media site X in August about then-Vice President Kamala Harris.