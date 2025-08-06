Montgomery County is holding a back-to-school drive for families in need

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County is holding its annual back-to-school drive to collect new school supplies for students from low-income families.

Through August 22, residents, businesses and organizations can donate new supplies at the drop-off location in Norristown or via the county’s Amazon wishlist.

A county spokesperson said last year’s drive was its most successful yet, serving 1,000 students with 11,000 items collected.