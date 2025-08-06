Montgomery County is holding a back-to-school drive for families in need
Residents, businesses and organizations can donate new school supplies through August 22.
Montgomery County is holding its annual back-to-school drive to collect new school supplies for students from low-income families.
Through August 22, residents, businesses and organizations can donate new supplies at the drop-off location in Norristown or via the county’s Amazon wishlist.
A county spokesperson said last year’s drive was its most successful yet, serving 1,000 students with 11,000 items collected.
The county Department of Health and Human Services will distribute the supplies to families in need that are connected with county services.
Backpacks are the greatest need, officials said in a statement. Other items the county is asking for include: binders, notebooks and folders; crayons, colored pencils and markers; scientific calculators and flash drives; and lunchbags, pencil cases and headphones.
The drop box location for physical donations is located at the main entrance across from the parking garage at 1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown.
The county is also inviting community members to donate gift cards or get involved by becoming a partner.
