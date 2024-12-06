Montco Community College opens new, state-of-the-art hospitality institute

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

School administrators, elected officials and students gathered Thursday at Montgomery County Community College’s Blue Bell campus to celebrate the opening of its hospitality institute.

The 20,000-square-foot learning center, which opened for classes in October, houses associate degree and certificate programs for culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, and tourism and hospitality management.