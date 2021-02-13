Montgomery County Community College receives largest gift in school history

“That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to promote the idea, and the concept of employee ownership,” Baker said.

Plans for the center are still underway, and MCCC expects the process to take roughly a year.

“Our first step is to hire an executive director and get that person up to speed on the whole education of employee ownership and what have you,” Baker said.

In addition, the center will be searching for volunteers and teachers to offer their expertise as it pulls together its operations.

“The first year is going to be organizing and getting things together,” Baker said.

Using open-source curriculum from Rutgers University as well as the University of California, San Diego, MCCC hopes to build a course framework for a certificate.

“So once we get all that curriculum in place, [the plan] is to have that culminate into a certificate program, which will then hopefully lead to other models and perhaps various levels as what we just described, because businesses would be at different places and we’d want to put certificate programs around different levels that might fit for where people are,” Oikelome said.