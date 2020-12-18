Montco announces new grant program ‘specifically for the restaurant industry’

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Montgomery County’s Board of Commissioners has created a $5 million program that will help support restaurants and other food service businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county Commerce Department and the Redevelopment Authority of Montgomery County will be responsible for handling the assistance coming through the MontcoStrong 2021 Restaurant Grant Program. Starting on Dec. 30, interested food businesses will have the opportunity to apply for $10,000 grants to cover expenses in 2021.

“Without additional support right now from the federal government and the state, we wanted to step up as a county through the leadership of our commissioners to do what we could here,” county commerce director David Zellers said Thursday.

Throughout 2020, the county deployed a three-round grant initiative to assist small businesses and nonprofits through MontcoStrong. The program used CARES funding to provide economic relief to local shops. The final wave of aid ended in July.

Though the county recently launched a Make It Main Street campaign with the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board that spotlights small businesses, there had not been another round of actual financial aid — until now. The target will be much narrower this time around, because of recent business restrictions that have put many suburban restaurants on thin ice.

“We know these next few months … are already tough months typically in the restaurant sector after the holidays, and we know this year it’s going to be even tougher,” Zellers said.

The funding for the latest campaign will come from the county’s economic development funds.

“Previously, we’ve awarded nearly $20 million to Montco businesses and nonprofits and that came from CARES funding, but when this new round of mitigation efforts came around, we wanted to do something specifically for the restaurant industry because we know that they have borne the brunt of this,” said Commissioners Vice Chair Ken Lawrence Jr..