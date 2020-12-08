A half-million Pennsylvanians set to lose CARES Act benefits by end of month

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

With CARES Act programs expiring on Dec. 26, Pennsylvania officials warned on Monday that more than 500,000 people currently receiving unemployment assistance through two different federal programs will lose that support.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, is expected to have more than 400,000 active claimants when the federal law, passed in March, expires. PUA provides unemployment benefits of $195 a week or more to gig and contract workers not usually eligible for traditional unemployment. Pennsylvania Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, offers an additional 13 weeks of unemployment compensation to workers who exhausted the usual amount of time they can receive benefits.

That program is expected to have 109,000 people enrolled when it runs out.

Without those funds, enrollees in both programs “[will] struggle to pay for basic human necessities, like food, housing and medication,” said Jenn Berrier, who Gov. Tom Wolf picked as the new Secretary of Labor and Industry.

While urging Congress to pass some form of economic relief, Pennsylvania officials also want state residents who currently depend on CARES funding to apply for other forms of government assistance, such as food assistance, known as SNAP, or help with paying for heating, known as LIHEAP.

Both of those programs have seen a small uptick in users, according to Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller, but enrollment has fallen short of an expected surge.

“We have seen a gradual increase … we just haven’t seen a spike,” she said. Medicaid enrollment grew by about 10%, and SNAP by about 6%. Miller said part of that reason may be because eligible enrollees had been receiving money through unemployment programs, and a surge could come if they expire without a replacement from Congress.