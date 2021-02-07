The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which produces the annual Philadelphia Flower Show, is bringing a Green Resource Center to Montgomery County. The site at the Norristown Farm Park is expected to be fully operational in the spring.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful addition to a really incredible park,” said Julianne Schrader Ortega, vice president of PHS and chief of its Healthy Neighborhoods initiative.

The new center will include a 2-acre teaching farm, a greenhouse partially powered by solar energy, a wash station, community garden beds, a shading area for seedlings, and a pavilion for public programs.

“We’re planning on doing lots of hands-on education for folks that are interested in learning how to grow and share food,” Ortega said.

Using CARES Act funding dedicated to food insecurity and jobs, the county hopes the site will help reverse some of the damage done by the pandemic to community and local food sources.