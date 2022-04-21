According to a 2011 review by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, more than one in four adolescents had been sexually victimized during their lifetimes. According to the Centers for Disease Control, self-report data suggests that at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the last year.

Together Addis and Lloyd explained the childrens’ right to say “No,” to different forms of touch.

“Your body belongs to you,” Lloyd said. “If you don’t want to hug someone or you don’t want to give them a kiss, even if you love that person, you don’t have to give them one.”

Lloyd and Addis then read from the book, “C is for Consent” to show scenarios and initiate dialogue on the topic.

For example, the book’s main character, Finn, is asked for a kiss by his grandparents.

Lloyd suggested that children can use body language to say “No.”

“You can walk away from that person or you can turn away. Our bodies can speak sometimes too,” they said.

After the workshop, parents and caregivers expressed gratitude for the lesson.

Tasneem Ope, a parent from Elkins Park, said it’s important for caregivers to get exposure to these lessons and not just have them in schools.

“So they can learn those lessons and have an understanding of how to teach them to young children,” Ope said. “And some adults need to implement them in their own lives.”

Ope’s son, Bilal, 4, said he learned “to ask before you touch someone.”

Selma Roffman, from Elkins Park, was at the workshop with her 9-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter.

Roffman said she’s in the midst of applying these lessons to her relationship with her grandson. But it can be difficult.

“I like to put my arms around people. I like to show them I care in that way,” Roffman said.

“And yet, one of my grandchildren lets me know they don’t enjoy being touched … and that’s important for me and relating to that child so they’re comfortable with me.”

These lessons can eventually help prevent victim blaming, said Addis, especially when paired with comprehensive sex education.

Teaching about consent and sexual assault together, said Addis, “takes that culture away from, ‘the blame is on you,’ to, ‘how can we be better humans in whole.’”

According to the CDC, changing the social norms that accept or are indifferent to violence is important to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. That involves reframing the way people think and talk about child abuse.