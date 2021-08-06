‘Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me’ makes its return to live audiences in Philly

Onstage, host Peter Sagal noted “Philly DA” has a cast of characters and the narrative strength of a fiction movie, and introduced Krasner as a longtime defense lawyer who had spent decades sparring against various prosecutors and the DA administration before becoming the district attorney himself.

“Have you had any new sympathy for your predecessors now that you’re sitting in the seat?” asked Sagal.

“No,” Krasner replied bluntly. “I don’t think you should frame innocent people.”

Sagal and the panelists made jokes at Krasner’s expense about wearing a ponytail until he was a 40-year-old father of two, then Krasner admitted that he botched his attempt to cut his own hair so badly that he had to shave his head.

“One of my theories is that very serious people in the news — politicians, et cetera — they don’t like being serious all the time,” Sagal said after the show. “They know they have to be. That’s the job, especially him. One thing I’ve learned after 23 years of doing this is everybody wants a chance to get a laugh. It’s one rule of life: Everybody wants to get a laugh.”

The show ended with a bang: Confetti cannons were fired at the closing words, “This is NPR.” It was a theatrical flair unusual for “Wait Wait,” one that will likely be lost on radio listeners. The lights and explosions were for the benefit of the audience present, marking a return to in-person performance.

Backstage, Sagal was both exhilarated and exhausted.

“I feel kind of drained. I had forgotten how much energy doing a show in front of an audience both gives you and requires of you,” he said, sipping a post-show beer. “I feel like I just want to lie down and have a cigarette and get a sandwich. It is amazing what you get from an audience. It just reminds me what we’ve lost by not having an audience.”

The recording of the performance of “Wait Wait” will be edited, then broadcast on WHYY-FM both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.