The jazz is back.

The 34th annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival brings live music back to a newly refurbished Rodney Square in the heart of downtown Wilmington after moving online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The free performances started Wednesday night and will run through Sunday night. Featured performers include celebrated jazz artists like five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves, Grammy-nominated singer Eric Benét, and Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum.

“You can tell that people were ready to be out and about again and enjoying this festival,” said Tina Betz, Wilmington’s cultural affairs director. “We had folks out here last night dancing to the music, just having a great time, people who never met each other before or seeing each other for the first time.”

“The music’s just been phenomenal and it’s so nice to see everybody out and about,” said Angela Suchanic who lives just a half a block away from the festival. “I was over at the mainstage at Rodney Square yesterday. It was fantastic just to see so much energy, and the music was wonderful.”