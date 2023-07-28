The frequent posting and updates allowed the department to position itself as a “binding point” for township residents, boosting their credibility and showing that they are a part of the community.

Feistman said in times of crises, government agencies like police departments should be proactive.

“Silence is not an option for this. Again, they are in the community everyday. This is what people want from their police — protection and safety, and when tragedies like this happen, for them to step up and take a lead role with the other first responders about finding out exactly what happened and then going beyond just the facts of the tragedy. So I think it’s critically important to show that sympathy and show that empathy,” he said.

The person behind Upper Makefield police Facebook page

Vitello isn’t a seasoned public relations specialist or a crisis communications expert. But he is a veteran at his job. He said the township has experienced its fair share of “horrific” tragedies over the years, but never a “mass casualty event” like this.

“So, when this tragedy occurred, I spoke from the heart. Everyone, from the police and fire personnel, to the search and rescue teams, to all who answered the call to assist were demonstrably affected,” Vitello said in an email interview. “We all felt so deeply for the families who have lost loved ones, to those who were missing … and we felt it was imperative that the community and the families knew that we shared in their pain, that they were not alone, and that we were all in this together. We responded in a professional manner, but felt it deeply personally.”

Vitello’s career in law enforcement spans more than 25 years in Bucks and Montgomery counties. He also spent 18 months as an international police officer liaison contractor, mentoring police chiefs of the Afghan National Police Force.

In his current role, he is the public information officer for the Upper Makefield Police Department, a negotiator on the Central Bucks Special Response Team, a firearms instructor, and a Spanish translator. In addition to those responsibilities, Vitello serves on the Montgomery County Critical Incident Stress Management team.

“I chose to be a police officer for the many reasons a majority of us have chosen this field. I truly wanted to make a difference in the communities we serve,” Vitello said. “It is a career that offers you the opportunity to wear a myriad of hats and to truly feel a sense of job satisfaction that I believe no other career path can mirror. The statement that resonates most with me in regards to why officers, and I have entered this field is that from 1st Lt. Travis Manion USMC, ‘If not me, than who?’”

How Upper Makefield police reinvented its communication strategy

In 2014, the township police department re-evaluated the way it chose to communicate with residents and whether it was effective in getting “pertinent information out to the public in a timely fashion.”

Their evaluation showed a need for improvement. The department leapt on Facebook as an avenue to shrink the communication gap and engage directly with the community.

“We wanted to bridge any divide between us and those we serve and foster a greater amount of trust, understanding, and transparency. For we are the members of the community and they are us and being united is when we are strongest and will help us in keeping Upper Makefield a safe and vibrant community,” Vitello said.