How Upper Makefield police built community online following flooding tragedy
In the wake of tragedy, Upper Makefield community members have found comfort in messages and updates on the police department’s Facebook page.
When a severe flash flood swept away seven lives, devastating the close-knit Upper Makefield Township community, Officer Harry Vitello stepped up in more than one way.
He joined his fellow first responders and community members in the rescue operations, and also took time to comfort and keep the public informed.
On Wednesday, the township officially ended their search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who went missing along with Matilda Sheils, his 2-year-old sister, and their mother, Katie Seley. Four other people died: Susan Barnhart, 53, Yuko Love, 64, Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74.
Throughout the tragedy and the entire search and rescue operation, the police department provided frequent and detailed updates to the community in the form of lengthy, heartwarming messages. The posts have caught the attention of community members who wanted to know who is behind them.
Susan Hudak, 68, of Yardley, responded in part in a comment to Facebook which said, “This commUNITY thanks you.”
“The social media rep responsible for keeping us updated did so with so much compassion; it was evident that so much thought was put into every post,” Hudak told WHYY News. “I felt the heartache of the entire department while they reported each day’s accomplishments or disappointments. I will admit to having limited experience with this kind of tragedy, but feel the department did a very dignified job of keeping us updated.”
PR expert: Upper Makefield police response is an example of best crisis communication practices
Gregg Feistman, assistant chair for public relations at Temple University’s Lew Klein College of Media and Communication and a crisis communications expert, said the Upper Makefield Police Department has been following the best practices of crisis communication.
“I think they’re really good in that they express empathy and sympathy, not just for certainly the families who were affected in the tragedy, but the local community as well,” Feistman said.
The frequent posting and updates allowed the department to position itself as a “binding point” for township residents, boosting their credibility and showing that they are a part of the community.
Feistman said in times of crises, government agencies like police departments should be proactive.
“Silence is not an option for this. Again, they are in the community everyday. This is what people want from their police — protection and safety, and when tragedies like this happen, for them to step up and take a lead role with the other first responders about finding out exactly what happened and then going beyond just the facts of the tragedy. So I think it’s critically important to show that sympathy and show that empathy,” he said.
The person behind Upper Makefield police Facebook page
Vitello isn’t a seasoned public relations specialist or a crisis communications expert. But he is a veteran at his job. He said the township has experienced its fair share of “horrific” tragedies over the years, but never a “mass casualty event” like this.
“So, when this tragedy occurred, I spoke from the heart. Everyone, from the police and fire personnel, to the search and rescue teams, to all who answered the call to assist were demonstrably affected,” Vitello said in an email interview. “We all felt so deeply for the families who have lost loved ones, to those who were missing … and we felt it was imperative that the community and the families knew that we shared in their pain, that they were not alone, and that we were all in this together. We responded in a professional manner, but felt it deeply personally.”
Vitello’s career in law enforcement spans more than 25 years in Bucks and Montgomery counties. He also spent 18 months as an international police officer liaison contractor, mentoring police chiefs of the Afghan National Police Force.
In his current role, he is the public information officer for the Upper Makefield Police Department, a negotiator on the Central Bucks Special Response Team, a firearms instructor, and a Spanish translator. In addition to those responsibilities, Vitello serves on the Montgomery County Critical Incident Stress Management team.
“I chose to be a police officer for the many reasons a majority of us have chosen this field. I truly wanted to make a difference in the communities we serve,” Vitello said. “It is a career that offers you the opportunity to wear a myriad of hats and to truly feel a sense of job satisfaction that I believe no other career path can mirror. The statement that resonates most with me in regards to why officers, and I have entered this field is that from 1st Lt. Travis Manion USMC, ‘If not me, than who?’”
How Upper Makefield police reinvented its communication strategy
In 2014, the township police department re-evaluated the way it chose to communicate with residents and whether it was effective in getting “pertinent information out to the public in a timely fashion.”
Their evaluation showed a need for improvement. The department leapt on Facebook as an avenue to shrink the communication gap and engage directly with the community.
“We wanted to bridge any divide between us and those we serve and foster a greater amount of trust, understanding, and transparency. For we are the members of the community and they are us and being united is when we are strongest and will help us in keeping Upper Makefield a safe and vibrant community,” Vitello said.
Vitello felt it was paramount to show the emotions of the department — even the vulnerabilities of the officers, which is not usually their strength. When the most recent flooding tragedy struck, Vitello laid his emotions bare.
“As to the decision on how to keep the public informed, I put myself in their shoes. What would we want to know, how often would we want to hear from those in charge of this search, what information would we want to know … So, the updates were crafted and provided in that manner to let the public know we understood their investment in this tragedy and to assuage the demand for information. I felt it was also necessary to keep the stream of information flowing to prevent or slow any rumors or misinformation, so as not to traumatize those affected even further,” Vitello said.
How should local governments respond to tragedy: ‘This is as personal as it gets’
Temple University’s Feistman said one of the best practices that local government agencies can adopt during crisis and tragedy is being a source of consolation. People need to know that they can find support, he said. It reinforces the foundation of good community relations.
“The social media part is a critical piece of it. But you have to use all the various touch points or platforms to reach your communities that are impacted in some way by this. So social media is one. Certainly relaying messages through traditional media is another. But being within the community, this is as personal as it gets and you need that personal touch. You can’t just stand behind a podium,” Feistman said.
Upper Makefield Township Police Department’s Facebook page has transformed into a virtual space of mourning and comfort. Vitello credits the entire community for rallying around the affected families during their time of tragedy.
“It has allowed them to share their feelings, offer so many words of encouragement, so much support, and express so much love and concern, that it truly showed the families and us that we were not alone, that there is a whole community of people who share in the pain of this tragic event and are there for you [in] your time of need,” Vitello said.
Vitello said the platform has brought the department, the families, and the greater community together — and has set a standard for the future.
“We have received so much positive feedback and there is not a way to show just how much we appreciate all of them except to say that the public has affirmed what they want to see from us in the future and since we serve them, we will continue to engage with them in this manner. We heard them and we will be there for them always,” Vitello said.
