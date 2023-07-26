Police continue searching for 9-month-old in Delaware River after deadly Bucks County flood

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Search and rescue teams in Bucks and Philadelphia counties resumed the search Tuesday for Conrad Sheils, the missing 9-month-old boy who was swept away in a flood earlier this month.

Officials say the infant has been missing since July 15 when flood waters in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County swept his family’s car away. His mother, Katie Seley, and 2-year-old sister, Mattie, died in the storm.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Police Department’s Marine Unit was back searching the Delaware River for Conrad.

“Because we don’t know where he is, we’re just looking on the surface everywhere,” said Lt. Andy Napoli. “We want closure for the family. We do our best. Sometimes we’re successful and sometimes we’re not.”