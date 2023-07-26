Watershed

Flash flooding damages bridge, leads to road closure in Chester County

Officials will spend Wednesday assessing damage in Chester County after powerful storms rolled through Tuesday evening.

    By
  • Corey Davis, 6abc
    • July 26, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials will spend Wednesday assessing damage in Chester County, Pennsylvania after powerful storms rolled through Tuesday evening.

Officials said PennDOT crews will inspect damage to a bridge along Rt. 322/Downingtown Pike that occurred as the East Branch Brandywine Creek reached major flood stage Tuesday.

The section of the road between Sugars Bridge Road and Valley Creek Road will remain closed into Wednesday morning as inspections are conducted, officials said.

Little league baseball fields were also underwater in Downingtown during the storms.

The power of Shamona Creek was also on display near Dowlin Forge Road and Shelmire Road in Uwchlan Township where flash floodwaters overtook surrounding roads.

In West Whiteland Township, police said they made 16 water rescues where rescuers had to pull drivers from vehicles that were stranded in high water.

Drivers had to really slow down as water went gushing over a wall and onto the road at the Exton Train Station next to Rt. 30 and Rt. 100.

In another area, officials closed Church Road in East Whiteland Township due to flash flooding.

The water has receded in most places, but some roads might still be closed Wednesday morning as officials work to remove barricades.

Part of the series

The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Watershed

Preserving Our Water: How we use our Delaware Watershed.

The project is funded by The William Penn Foundation.

View the series

