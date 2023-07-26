Flash flooding damages bridge, leads to road closure in Chester County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials will spend Wednesday assessing damage in Chester County, Pennsylvania after powerful storms rolled through Tuesday evening.

Officials said PennDOT crews will inspect damage to a bridge along Rt. 322/Downingtown Pike that occurred as the East Branch Brandywine Creek reached major flood stage Tuesday.

The section of the road between Sugars Bridge Road and Valley Creek Road will remain closed into Wednesday morning as inspections are conducted, officials said.

Little league baseball fields were also underwater in Downingtown during the storms.