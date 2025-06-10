From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2022, Sofiya Ionina was among the estimated 10,000 Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion and landed in Philadelphia. Now she will experience one of the fundamental teenage rites of passage: graduating from high school.

On Friday, 17-year-old Ionina, of Lutsk, will walk with about 150 other seniors from Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School during a graduation ceremony at the Kimmel Center. She will be one of seven Ukrainian refugees wearing gowns and mortarboards.

Three years ago, Ionina did not imagine that a war would force her into an American high school. When she arrived in Philadelphia in August 2022, she was scared and confused. Now she loves it.

“To be honest, I want to finish school here,” she said. “The school in Ukraine and here are very different. Here I like more. Different lessons and different friendships with teachers. In Ukraine, it’s harder to study.”

Ionina enrolled in the String Theory school and chose to focus her studies on graphic design following her family’s vocation: Her father is a graphic designer and her older brother is a tattoo artist. She will be attending Holy Family University, in part because it’s near her family’s home in Northeast Philadelphia.

Whenever the war ends, Ionina does not see herself moving back to Ukraine.

“I want to go back only for my grandmother, but I’m gonna come back here again,” she said. “This is home now.”

String Theory, a nonprofit education organization, operates three campuses in Philadelphia, representing all grade levels. Susan Thomas, a college counselor and mental health awareness counselor, said the school accepted 88 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, none of whom spoke English nor had enough possessions to warrant more than a single bag.

“They are so focused. They’re so well behaved. They’re serious students,” Thomas said. “They’re very kind and empathetic, but they spoke no English. They learned it all just by being here.”