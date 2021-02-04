U.S. Supreme Court to hear PennEast pipeline eminent domain case

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

—

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an eminent domain case pitting the state of New Jersey against the PennEast pipeline company.

The 116-mile line would ship Marcellus Shale gas from Northeast Pennsylvania across the Delaware River to New Jersey, to provide what the company says is much needed, affordable natural gas to residents. But New Jersey wants to block the project from state-controlled conservation land, and argues seizing the land through court action is unconstitutional.

In 2019, a three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia reversed a lower court’s decision, saying that condemning public land violates the 11th Amendment. The amendment gives sovereign immunity to states, shielding them from private lawsuits.

The PennEast pipeline company appealed the decision. It wants to build part of its natural gas pipeline through 44 state-controlled parcels of land in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had granted the company eminent domain authority, which allows it to seize land from uncooperative property owners.

But New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the state-owned properties are open space preserved for recreation, conservation and agriculture and should not be used to ship natural gas.

“We firmly believe that a private party like PennEast has no right to condemn state lands in court, and we look forward to pressing our arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Grewal said in a statement on Wednesday. “When the Court reviews the merits of this case, we believe they will recognize what the Third Circuit did — that New Jersey must prevail.”