Marking a shift away from the deregulation agenda of former President Donald Trump, newly sworn-in President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday pledging the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. The international accord commits nations to carbon-emission reductions that will help limit impacts like droughts, heat waves, and sea-level rise.

Biden’s order is welcomed by cities and states that have had to tackle climate change with little to no federal help over the past four years.

“We look forward to seeing President-elect Biden rejoin the Paris Agreement,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, “and we look forward to collaborating with his administration in scaling up local action to ensure our city and our residents can thrive today and into the future.”

Philadelphia’s director of sustainability, Christine Knapp, said she has already met with Biden’s climate advisers, who she said were eager to learn how local governments are addressing climate change.

“So I’m imagining that we are going to see a number of different technical systems and potentially funding programs that come from the administration that will allow us to move even faster,” said Knapp.

She spoke at an event last week announcing the city’s new target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, which lines up with Biden’s goal. But it’s going to be a tough goal to make without support from the federal government, especially since electricity generation still relies primarily on fossil fuels.

“We actually can’t do that in Philadelphia by ourselves,” said Knapp. “The electric grid is not within our control. The state can’t even do that.”

Pennsylvania tops the list for fossil fuel power plants. Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing to have the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative that would force power plant operators to pay for their carbon emission pollution.

The Paris Climate Agreement includes individual pledges by countries to cut their carbon emissions.

“But those long-term carbon neutrality pledges in some ways are very easy to make and really hard to make real,” said Cara Horowitz, director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “And so I think we’ll see when the rubber meets the road over the next few years how much countries are committed to making hard choices to help implement those pledges now that the U.S. is back in the game.”