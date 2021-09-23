PennEast shelves plan to build pipeline on public lands in New Jersey

Company cites timing as an issue

Pat Kornick, a PennEast spokeswoman, would not say whether the agreement means the company has abandoned its plans for the New Jersey section of the pipeline, which has twice been denied state environmental permits, and has roused strong opposition in the communities where it would be built.

“Given the uncertainty on timing to resolve the remaining legal and regulatory hurdles, PennEast believes it is not prudent to complete the acquisition of the rights of way in the pending actions as it might not be necessary for some time,” she said.

Still, Kornick suggested the company is continuing to explore ways of moving the project forward in future.

The company is talking to attorneys about “restarting legal proceedings once it clears the regulatory hurdles and has a better understanding of when it would need to acquire the property interests,” she said.

It was unclear what the regulatory requirements might be, since DEP permits could only be applied for after the lands had been condemned under eminent-domain laws.

Plan at odds with governor’s clean-energy agenda

Neither PennEast nor the AG’s office explained their agreement but opponents said it was probably because the company had accepted the unlikelihood of getting environmental permits given the DEP’s previous denials and the aggressive promotion of clean energy by the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I think they see the writing on the wall,” said Tom Gilbert, campaign director for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, and a longtime foe of PennEast. “It’s very clear that this project is not going to get all the necessary approvals. It continues to face numerous significant legal hurdles. It’s clearly at odds with the urgent move towards a clean energy future that’s underway in New Jersey and now increasingly at the federal level.”

Signs of the state’s opposition to the project included its challenge — though unsuccessful — at the U.S. Supreme court earlier this year, and its ongoing appeal against a “certificate of public convenience” issued to PennEast by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Gilbert said.

“It’s pretty clear from the state’s actions that PennEast knows it has numerous significant challenges with the State of New Jersey,” he said. “They have come to the conclusion that it doesn’t make sense for them to press ahead.”

The agreement was also welcomed by U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, (D-7th) who called it a “major win for the environment” and for advocates and citizens groups.