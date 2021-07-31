Renewable energy has inched above both coal and nuclear power for the first time, to become the second-highest source of electricity in the United States behind natural gas. Figures released this week by the federal Energy Information Administration show wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass and geothermal combined accounted for 834 billion kilowatt-hours, or about 21% of all generation in 2020. Natural gas still leads as the nation’s top source of electricity, generating 1,617 kWh last year, or about 40% of U.S. power generation.

The shift stems from an increase in renewable sources, but also a steep decline in coal usage, which dropped 20% from 2019.

Wind remains the dominant source of renewable energy in the U.S., and grew 14% in 2020. President Joe Biden has set a goal of 30,000 additional megawatts of offshore wind by 2030. New Jersey has an ambitious plan to become the East Coast’s hub for wind power distribution, and Gov. Phil Murphy set his own goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050.