After it was met with widespread community backlash, an application for a special exception for a solid waste management facility at 41 S. Union Ave. in Upper Darby has been withdrawn.

The application was filed by Bill Santora of A&E Construction Co. His lawyer, Michael Robinson, sent a letter to the Upper Darby Department of Licenses and Inspections on Wednesday officially withdrawing the pending application.

WHYY News reached out to Santora’s lawyer to speak about why the application had been withdrawn and the possibility of a future amended application. Robinson declined to comment.