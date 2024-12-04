From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tyson Foods said it will close two North Philadelphia plants, resulting in the layoffs of more than 200 employees.

In a notice posted this week, the company said it would shutter the Original Philly Raw plant on E. Hunting Park Avenue on Dec. 13 and its Original Philly Cooked plant at 4001 N. American St. on Jan. 31.

The two plants were acquired by Tyson in 2017 from Original Philly Holdings, Inc., who produce meats for cheesesteaks. At the time of the acquisition, more than 250 people were employed across the two plants. Original Philly started as the Roxborough Meat Co. in 1981 in the namesake section of Philadelphia in a converted garage.

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment, however, Vice President of Company Operations Scott Shipferling told the Philadelphia Inquirer the closures are due to the “company’s business strategy to operate more efficiently.”