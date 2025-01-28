N.J. environmental regulators call for overhaul of Trenton Water Works
Two independent reports outline a history of neglect and underinvestment, putting the water utility at risk of systematic failure.Listen 1:22
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
New Jersey’s top environmental regulator is calling for a complete overhaul of Trenton Water Works following the release of two independent reports that point to chronic maintenance issues at the city-run drinking water utility.
The reports, commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, stress the water provider must be restructured to ensure its future success.
The reports outline a history of neglect and underinvestment, putting the water utility at risk of systematic failure.
“The assessments reflect what both DEP and area leaders have understood to be the diminished capacities of the water system,” N.J. DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said during a press briefing. “But with legislative support, we believe that the system can be restructured successfully.”
Trenton Water Works has struggled to meet Safe Drinking Water Act requirements on numerous occasions over the past 50 years.
In 2022, the water system faced a legionnaires’ outbreak, and at the end of last year, an employee was fired for falsifying water tests.
The independent reports said Trenton Water Works faces chronic poor management and maintenance practices, and general complacency from staff. The utility also doesn’t have the expertise or financing needed to address the numerous inadequacies, according to the reports.
Following a number of violations, the DEP has been overseeing operations since 2022 to ensure clean water. LaTourette said though drinking water provided by Trenton Water Works currently is safe due to the agency’s intervention, a complete overhaul is needed.
“DEP cannot provide stability support forever, that is not what this agency does. It is what we are doing here because it is incumbent upon us to ensure the protection of public health, but it is not sustainable in the long term,” he said.
The reports outline a number of alternative structures, including operating it as a public utility independent of any municipal government, or as a public-private partnership.
A regional approach to operating the system is also on the table — currently, Trenton Water Works provides water for more than 200,000 people across Trenton, Ewing and parts of Hamilton, Lawrence and Hopewell. LaTourette stressed that privatizing the municipal-owned system is completely out of the question.
“We believe that the system can be restructured successfully, and in doing so, still maintain its publicly owned identity, serve the interests of the city of Trenton, invest in its future and give the service-area communities a seat at the table,” LaTourette said. “Most importantly, that the system can and should be fully modernized and professionalized to ensure the delivery of reliably safe clean drinking water at affordable rates.”
The mayors elected in the towns serviced by Trenton Water Works issued a joint statement in support of an overhaul.
“We, the Mayors of TWW-serviced towns, agree that the status quo is not sustainable, and we believe that creating a new public utility, with governance that allows for greater operational independence and collaboration across municipalities, is a necessary step forward,” said the statement released by Jeff Martin of Hamilton Township, Bert Steinmann of Ewing Township, Patricia Hendricks Farmer of Lawrence Township, Courtney Peters-Manning of Hopewell Township, and W. Reed Gusciora of Trenton.
Though the majority of ratepayers reside outside of Trenton, the other four municipalities have no formal role in Trenton Water Works’ governance or authority over its operations.
“This disconnect between the service area’s needs and TWW management underscores the necessity of a new governance model,” the mayors said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.