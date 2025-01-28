This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

New Jersey’s top environmental regulator is calling for a complete overhaul of Trenton Water Works following the release of two independent reports that point to chronic maintenance issues at the city-run drinking water utility.

The reports, commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, stress the water provider must be restructured to ensure its future success.

The reports outline a history of neglect and underinvestment, putting the water utility at risk of systematic failure.

“The assessments reflect what both DEP and area leaders have understood to be the diminished capacities of the water system,” N.J. DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said during a press briefing. “But with legislative support, we believe that the system can be restructured successfully.”