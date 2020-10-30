They want to vote, but legally can’t. The Pa. voices that won’t be heard

Raquel Salas Rivera, Puerto Rico

Poet, translator, 2018 Philadelphia poet laureate, now living in Puerto Rico so will not be able to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

On voting: “I cannot vote in the upcoming election … here, we do not have voting rights for president nor representatives in Congress.

We do not have representational power in the U.S. but we still have a relationship to the U.S., which places the U.S. government and federal government in control of everything that happens on the island. And so it’s a very conflicted relationship, because it means that even though what happens with the election will affect us, we can’t affect the election.

It’s funny because when I was in Philadelphia, I was able to vote, but the first time around, out of sort of protest, I chose not to vote because I felt that it was unfair that in Puerto Rico I was unable to vote for so long …

It was a strange feeling because it was as if, yes, it was going to affect the lives of the people around me, but it wasn’t necessarily going to affect the lives of the people back home where I’m living now.”

On how the U.S. election affects Puerto Rico: “The members of the oversight and management board are selected by the president…This board, which is not elected … no one in Puerto Rico chose these members, has a say in what happens to the finances of the island, and it goes above the governor and the legislature … So even if a decision gets made on the island, it can be overridden by the federal government.”

On voting in Puerto Rico’s elections next week: “It’ll be first time that there is a threat to the … two party system. … a lot of people are placing their hope in a change hopefully from the old political party system to a new one.”

Context: More than 3.5 million people live in the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa. While residing in those territories, they do not have the right to vote in U.S. elections.