Latest F&M poll shows more than half of Pa. voters will cast ballots in-person on Election Day

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Just over half of Pennsylvania voters plan to cast their ballot in-person rather than by mail, according to the latest poll from Franklin & Marshall College.

Researchers conducted interviews between Oct. 19-25, speaking online and by phone to 268 Democrats, 229 Republicans and 61 who identified as independent. The results were weighted for things like age, education and geography to help pollsters achieve a representative sample.

Studies have shown a failure to account for education, for example, was one of the reasons some state forecasts for the 2016 presidential race were off.

F&M’s poll shows 98 percent of Pennsylvanians have their mind made up about which presidential candidate they’re voting for, and most have decided how they plan to do it.

Kimberly Bell of Millersville, a Republican voter, says she’ll be among those braving the lines on Election Day to cast her ballot. She said though she’s lived in Pennsylvania her whole life, she’s much more politically active this year than in the past.

“This is pretty much all I talk about when I talk to friends [and] family,” Bell said. “I watch a lot of TV. I watch all the debates [and] I’m very concerned for my grandchildren over what this country will become.”

More than three-fourths of Republicans are planning to vote in person, according to the polling data, while a majority of Democrats said they have or will cast a mail-in ballot.

The poll also asked voters about the issues that are concerning them in the final days before voting ends. More than a quarter indicated the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response to it was top of mind.