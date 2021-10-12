An effort is underway in Philadelphia to continue to register new voters right up until next week’s deadline for the upcoming general election.

During a rally outside City Hall Monday afternoon, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said the goal is to show people that a single vote does make a difference and every election is important, even in off years like this one where voter turnout is habitually low.

“There is no such thing as an off year. There is no such thing as the time where we are not voting,” said Thomas. “We want people to know that you vote every year, twice a year, and we have been in schools, at events. We’ve been doing voter registration all across the city of Philadelphia.”

Thomas said one of his own elections was so close that one vote in every district would have made a difference and made him the winner.