A community hospital in Montgomery County will be converted this summer into a smaller facility focused on emergency services, hospital owners announced this week.

Going forward, Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton will be a “micro-hospital” with a 24/7 emergency department and at least 10 inpatient beds — a drop from the hospital’s current 126-bed capacity, according to state data.

The changes will take effect by mid-July. They were announced by the hospital’s parent company, Prime Healthcare Foundation, the public charity arm of the for-profit, California-based health system Prime Healthcare.

Officials said their plan to tailor services at the location is an example “of efforts to further meet community needs.”

But Shannan Giambrone, an ICU registered nurse at Suburban Community Hospital, said this upcoming change is another example of health care divestment and reduction in services for the local community.

“This was a good, wonderful community hospital where the staff was invested in the community and the patients were invested back in the staff,” she said, “and now, [Prime] has just made it such a terrible situation and it’s heartbreaking.”