‘Big detriment’

Many in the community don’t see it that way.

State Rep. Martin Causer (R-McKean) said his phone has been ringing off of the hook with complaints.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re actually discussing this in the middle of a pandemic, when we’re talking about medical hospital resources, and making sure that we have resources to take care of patients,” he said.

Causer started a petition asking the health system to reconsider its move. More than 4,600 people signed it. In the letter to Upper Allegheny Health System leaders, he noted the move will have greater impact on low-income residents:

“Local residents understand that the proposed changes disproportionately affect people who are poor or have limited means of transportation,” he said. “Quite frankly, if one of your board members or I need health care services, we have the means to get ourselves to where we need to access services … that cannot be said for all residents of McKean County.”

The pushback over the downsizing is about more than lost medical services. The hospital is the third-largest employer in the county. Lifelong Bradford resident Sandra Hudspith said the decision is a “big detriment.”

“It isn’t just health care,” Hudspith said. “It is the welfare of our whole community. It is essential that we keep our health care system here or everything’s, I think, going to go down the tubes.”

But outside onlookers say these cuts may be necessary and could help small, rural hospitals avoid a worse fate.

“I would say, conversely, that having a hospital that has changed its capacity — gone down to 10 beds or 12 beds or whatever it might be — and is moving some services to the larger health system, is actually one way to make sure that that hospital can stay there in that facility,” said Lisa Davis, the director of the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, “because it then becomes more financially viable to keep it there.”

Upper Allegheny Health System said there will be layoffs resulting from the consolidation of services. A spokesperson said the numbers of jobs impacted “are looking very minimal.”

The intensive care unit at Bradford Regional Medical Center closed on April 1. Going forward, the health system said it will provide transportation for patients traveling between Bradford and Olean in New York.

A question lingering Anne Hardy’s mind is whether cuts to the hospital will create a vicious cycle, pushing more people to move away. At least in her case, the answer is ‘yes.’ She’s decided to leave the area when her husband joins her in retirement — a flight rooted in access to health care.

“As much as I love my little hospital, I don’t even know what the future holds for it. And I’ve got to go where the services will be there for me when I need them,” Hardy said. “The problem is, as small hospitals go away, there goes your community. Do you want to move to a community that doesn’t have a hospital?”