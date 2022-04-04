Study finds 1 in 5 N.J. drivers distracted ahead of new awareness campaign

According to a new study from Rowan University, 1 in 5 New Jerseyan do not keep their eyes on the road.

The study, released Friday, found that at any given time, more than 20% of drivers on certain roadways were driving distracted. The biggest distraction continues to be handheld cell phones.

“It is killing us and injuring us at roughly the same pace that it has for the last 10 years,” said Joel Feldman, president of the Casey Feldman Foundation and its End Distracted Driving campaign, who described distracted driving as “an epidemic.”

“If you think about it, the carnage on our highway from distracted driving, particularly for our kids, is worse now than it is for drunk driving,” he added.

The study was commissioned by the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety. It also found there have been at least 500 fatal crashes each year since 2010 due to distracted driving. This includes drivers who were eating, drinking, changing their car radio – not just using cell phones. That accounts for 25% of all fatal crashes, more than Pennsylvania and New York combined.

New Jersey has banned texting and handheld cell phone use while driving. It also banned cell phone use by any driver under 21 years old, drivers with probationary licenses, and school bus drivers.

Feldmann said it helps document that distracted driving is more prevalent than previously known.

“Hopefully this will help in getting people to look at this problem,” he said.