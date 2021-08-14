Students debate Philly’s new vaccine mandate for colleges

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

For the past 18 months, Rachel Gelman, 21, has navigated much of her college experience at Temple University virtually. Online classes were not ideal, but she preferred being safe than risking COVID exposure during in-person classes.

But in the weeks leading up to her returning to classrooms full time this fall for her final semester, she had become wary of being back on campus — disappointed that Temple was not mandating vaccines for all students and faculty.

On Friday, the political science student was happy to see the city of Philadelphia intervene.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced that Philadelphia health care workers and students and staff of city colleges will need to be vaccinated by October 15.

“I’m really glad that the vaccine mandate is happening,” said Gelman, “though I’m a little disappointed that Temple couldn’t have required their own mandate and had to be more or less forced to by the city.”

Temple had been among a small group of Philadelphia colleges that had not planned to mandate vaccines for the fall semester. Other universities — including Drexel, Penn, LaSalle and St. Joseph’s — made the call earlier this summer to require the shots, as did dozens of other colleges and universities across the state.

Temple officials had argued that leaving the decision to students and requiring testing was the “most inclusive option.”

William Nam, a second-year law student at Temple University, had supported Temple’s decision not to mandate the vaccine.

“I don’t think the city should be able to mandate a vaccine that’s only authorized to be used in emergency situations,” said Nam. “I think it’s up to the human being, the citizen, if they want to get vaccinated or not, and if they want to take the risk of getting severely ill from coronavirus or, you know, taking the chance of getting the vaccine and protecting themselves from possible deaths, of course.”

Nam, 28, is fully vaccinated, but says he only got the shots because of public pressure. He appreciates the vaccine’s ability to protect him from getting severly ill but doesn’t believe people should be forced to receive it.

“I felt like I was bullied by society, it just felt like I was getting it due to societal pressures and not because I actually wanted to get it,” said Nam.

Nam has been closely following a legal challenge to campus vaccine mandates, hoping that students at Indiana University appealing required shots there would win on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, turned down the students’ request for emergency relief without comment, allowing the University of Indiana to require vaccinations.

“I think at this point, I’m in the minority,” said Nam. “I do trust our Supreme Court justices, I do trust, to a certain extent, the executive branch, and it seems like they’re making the right decisions for our health and safety, but I don’t think it’s right for them to meddle with our choice if we want to get vaccinated or not.”

Following the city’s announcement, Temple President Jason Wingard said he supported the change in a statement.

“Public health experts have made it clear that widespread vaccination is our best defense in the fight to mitigate the virus, and to restore the joy and value of gathering with families, friends, and colleagues,” said Wingard. “It is also the responsible action to protect the health and welfare of our communities.”

University officials could not provide data on the percentage of faculty and students currently vaccinated. They say they will now require all students to upload their vaccination records before the start of the semester.