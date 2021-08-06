Menendez, 9/11 victims push for intelligence agencies to declassify more documents

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, there’s a bipartisan push in Congress to get more answers for the families of the victims.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced the September 11th Transparency Act. Family members of 9/11 victims came out to support the bill, which seeks to declassify more documents held by the CIA and the FBI.

This new bill would require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Director of the CIA William Burns to conduct a timely review of all the relevant documents and declassify them as appropriate.

Menendez condemned past administrations for not disclosing these documents to the public.

“If information is power, then we must give the 9/11 families access to that information and any power it provides them as they carry forward in their search for truth, justice, and accountability,” he said.